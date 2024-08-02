All-new Infiniti QX80 production ramps up ahead of customer deliveries

Kyushu plant continues proud tradition of building INFINITI's full-sized flagship

Ahead of its approaching arrival at retailers across the U.S. and Canada, Infiniti team members are working around the clock to bring the all-new 2025 QX80 to life.

Production of the all-new 2025 Infiniti QX80 is well underway in Japan. The plant, located in Kyushu, situated southwest of Japan’s main Honshu Island, employs over 3000 members of the local community and has been producing the model since the introduction of the second generation (originally named Infiniti QX56) in 2010.

In the months leading up to the all-new QX80’s production start, the plant underwent an overhaul, and team members reskilled in preparation for the production and assembly of a more stylish, more comfortable and more advanced product, that truly signifies Infiniti’s new dawn.

A core member working to bring the all-new QX80 to life since the prototype phase, general foreman Akira Kiyota, said “It’s a moment of immense pride to see the all-new QX80 rolling out of the plant, having worked on this nameplate for close to 15 years”.

Kiyota, who has worked within the company’s Kyushu production team for 35-years said, “When the engine on the first car started and it drove off the line, it was a very rewarding moment, knowing so many teams have worked tirelessly to bring this new Infiniti flagship to life.”

Speaking to the mindset within the plant, where “process stations’ work in clockwork-like harmony to assemble the full-sized luxury SUV around the clock, Kiyota said “We always imagine the next station is the customer, so passing on the highest quality vehicle is our upmost priority.

Global head of Infiniti, Jose Roman, who visited the plant to commend the team firsthand said “The Kyushu production team’s history of delivering vehicles of exceptional quality is a testament to the customer-first mindset that permeates from each station along the line.” Applauding the team’s approach to delivering exceptional products he said “The new QX80 is the first proof point of Infiniti’s product renaissance and the talented team in Kyushu are assembling and exporting Infiniti’s unique blend of modern luxury to the world.”

Infiniti’s new flagship brings a dominant, sophisticated design; first-class hospitality for all three rows of seating; seamless and intuitive technology; and a commanding, rewarding driving experience.

The all-new 2025 Infiniti QX80 arrives at retailers across the U.S. and Canada in August, with other regions to follow later this year.

