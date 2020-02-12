All-new Honda Jazz delivers powerful hybrid performance and advanced connectivity

The all-new Honda Jazz provides an effortless driving experience with efficient and responsive performance delivered by e:HEV hybrid technology as standard. The all-new compact car offers the most compelling package in its segment, combining increased occupant comfort, intuitive technology, with seamless in-car connectivity and remote services that seamlessly integrate with occupants’ everyday lives.

The all-new Jazz e:HEV plays a key role in Honda’s commitment that 100% of its mainstream European sales will feature electrified powertrains by 2022. The car will be available across Europe in summer 2020.

Advanced e:HEV hybrid technology

For the first time, the Jazz will be sold exclusively across Europe with an advanced hybrid powertrain. Carrying Honda’s new e:HEV badge, the all-new Jazz has been engineered to deliver an exceptional blend of strong performance and impressive efficiency, to complement its class-leading levels of interior comfort and ultimate usability.

The e:HEV system is newly developed for Jazz and engineered to deliver an enjoyable driving experience. It comprises two compact, powerful electric motors connected to a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, a lithium-ion battery and an innovative fixed-gear transmission via an intelligent power control unit, which all work harmoniously together to provide a smooth and direct response.

The total output of 109 PS / 80kW can propel the car to 62mph in 9.4 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 108mph. The effect is an effortless and comfortable journey, whether travelling through urban areas or cruising at high speed on motorways. Its fuel-efficient hybrid system produces CO2 emissions from 102 g/km (WLTP) and fuel economy of 62.8 mpg (WLTP) on the standard model and 110 g/km (WLTP) and 58.9mpg (WLTP) on the Crosstar.

To deliver such a highly-rewarding driving experience and exceptional efficiency, the advanced e:HEV hybrid set-up seamlessly selects from three interchangeable drive modes:

EV Drive: the lithium-ion battery supplies power to the electric propulsion motor directly

Hybrid Drive: the engine supplies power to the electric generator motor, which in turn supplies it to the electric propulsion motor

Engine Drive: the petrol engine is connected directly to the wheels via a lock-up clutch

In most urban driving situations, optimum efficiency is achieved through seamless transitions between EV Drive and Hybrid Drive. For driving at highway speeds, Engine Drive is used, supplemented by an on-demand peak power ‘boost’ from the electric propulsion motor for fast acceleration.

In Hybrid Drive, excess power from the petrol engine can also be diverted to recharge the battery via the generator motor. EV Drive is also engaged when the car is decelerating, harvesting energy through regenerative braking to recharge the battery.

Switching between the three driving modes is unnoticeable to occupants; Jazz engineers dedicated significant efforts to minimising lag during transitions. The high-speed electric motors have been developed in-house by Honda to be as lightweight, compact, efficient and power-dense as possible, the electric propulsion motor spinning at up to 13,300 rpm to generate a high torque of up to 253 Nm for substantial low-speed acceleration.

Rather than using a conventional transmission, a single fixed-gear ratio creates a direct connection between moving components, resulting in a smoother transfer of torque and a linear feel during acceleration. This format means Honda’s system is more compact than a planetary eCVT typically found in other hybrid vehicles, as well as being more refined.

In addition to the smooth acceleration offered by the e:HEV, ride comfort in the all-new Jazz has been further enhanced due to the use of low friction suspension and improved body rigidity.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda