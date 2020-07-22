All-new Ford Escape earns top spot in J.D. Power APEAL Study and Wards 10 Best UX win

The all-new Ford Escape has earned recognition from two prestigious automotive industry organizations this week, taking home the top spot among compact SUVs in the J.D. Power 2020 APEAL Study and being crowned a Wards 10 Best User Experiences honoree.

“When we reinvented the all-new Ford Escape for 2020, we considered how small SUV customer needs have evolved and pivoted to make Escape an even better urban mobility vehicle that delivers great fuel economy, features advanced technology and is fun to drive,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. “That’s why we now offer two different hybrid choices, including an all-new plug-in model with best-in-class EPA-estimated 100 MPGe, an available digital instrument panel and SYNC 3 infotainment and second row legroom that tops larger SUVs’.”

Now in its 25th year, the J.D. Power’s 2020 APEAL study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement across 37 attributes, ranging from the power they feel when they step on the gas to the sense of comfort and luxury they feel when climbing into the driver’s seat.

Overall, Ford brand vehicles improved from 5th to 4th among 18 mass market brands that this year’s J.D. Power APEAL study assesses.

At the same time, WardsAuto announced this week that the all-new Escape excels in its user experience with advanced digital displays, easy-to-use SYNC 3 infotainment technology and well-priced and functional driver-assist technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go and Active Park Assist 2.0 to help with squeezing in tight parking spots.

These improvements earned Escape a spot in this year’s Wards 10 Best UX winners’ circle.

SOURCE: Ford