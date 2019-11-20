All-new Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV brings style, safety and functionality to the small SUV segment

When it arrives in showrooms in Spring 2020, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer will provide a uniquely youthful, yet functional alternative to the fast-growing small SUV segment.

Like Chevrolet’s latest line of SUVs, the Trailblazer features a bold front fascia and sports car-inspired rear design. The ACTIV trim package amplifies this sporty style with a two-tone roof, unique front and rear fascia and dual exhaust, along with sport terrain tires and suspension tuning enhancements.

“We’re seeing huge growth in the Small SUV segment in Canada, so there’s no better time to introduce the Trailblazer to the Chevrolet SUV family,” said Laura Pacey, brand director of Chevrolet Canada. “Slotting between the Trax and Equionx, Trailblazer provides us with a great opportunity to expand our SUV lineup to new buyers. With the new ACTIV trim, plus the sporty RS trim, we can appeal to Canadian’s across varying active lifestyles.”

Design Stands Out from Competition

The all-new Trailblazer has a character of its own, bringing a bold and expressive look to the segment, and a new level of personalization.

“Trailblazer doesn’t simply let customers express their personal style. It encourages it with uniquely styled trims that allow buyers to select a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle,” said Stuart Norris, design director of global Chevrolet compact SUVs. “Its design is bold, confident and full of personality.”

The Trailblazer’s exterior styling, which follows in the theme set by the Chevy Blazer, features Chevy’s signature dual-port grille, which gives its face a multilayered, dimensional appearance. The accent bar is integrated with the headlamps, helping to visually widen its stance, while a simulated front skidplate adds a sense of strength.

ACTIV trim Trailblazers feature a new interpretation of the signature dual-port grille, with a larger opening for a more rugged look. The RS trim features a performance-inspired mesh grille with black Chevy bowtie and unique front splitter elements to define its sporty demeanor.

The side profile includes taut bodyside lines, a sleek roofline and a bold hood shape to accentuate the Trailblazer’s youthful character. RS and ACTIV trim models boost the visual appeal with standard two-tone roofs. Large, wraparound taillamps seamlessly span the liftgate and bodyside, which adds to the visual width of the Trailblazer, providing a more planted look.

Inside, the Trailblazer features a driver-focused, dual-cockpit interior design with an integrated centre stack. High-quality finishes and stitching are customized to allow for different appearances at each trim level. The centre console provides several storage options with up to 3.5 liters (0.12 cu ft) of open storage and 4.4 liters (0.15 cu ft) of storage under the armrest, as well as dual cupholders.

Suite of Standard Safety and Driver Assistance Features

All Trailblazer trims come with a comprehensive list of standard active safety and driver assistance features2, including:

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist)

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Rear Vision Camera

Teen Driver

Rear Seat Reminder 3

OnStar4

For the Canadian market, all Trailblazer LT, ACTIV and RS models will have standard2:

Rear Park Assist

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional optional active safety and driver assistance features2 include:

Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera

HD Rear Vision Camera

ACTIV Tuned for Off-Road Use

Trailblazer ACTIV is equipped with unique tires and shock tuning. The ACTIV dampers are tuned to enhance vehicle performance and ride comfort when traveling on gravel roads. The Hankook Sport Terrain 17-inch tires feature an aggressive shoulder design and an all-season tread pattern.

The front fascia on Trailblazer ACTIV has been revised with the lower section designed for improved ground clearance. Additional exterior differentiation includes two-tone roof, standard roof rails and trapezoid-shaped exhaust tips.

Connectivity and Functionality

Trailblazer will feature Chevy’s latest infotainment system5, providing the ability to use two Bluetooth-paired phones6 concurrently, which enables passengers in the vehicle to use their phones hands-free or the driver to use multiple cellphones hands-free.

The audio system has available wireless Apple CarPlay7 and Android Auto8 connectivity and available Sirius XM with 360L9, featuring exclusive content, including commercial-free music, interviews, shows and performances. The system even learns customer preferences and shares recommendations based on listening habits. SiriusXM with 360L delivers both a satellite and streaming listening experience with more SiriusXM channels than ever before in the vehicle, plus the ability to make on-demand programming choices.

The Trailblazer features 40/60 split folding second row seats, which enables the vehicle to accommodate objects up to 8.5 feet long. Overall storage capacity is rated up to 1,540 liters (54.4 cubic feet).9, with the second row folded. For additional convenience, an available hands-free liftgate, with logo projection improves ease of loading and unloading cargo.

Power and AWD Confidence

Powered by either a 1.2L turbo or 1.3L turbo engine, the Trailblazer will deliver up to 155 horsepower. Both engines are mated with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission with selectable stop/start capability. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on Trailblazers equipped with the 1.3L engine and all-wheel drive.

The Trailblazer is available with Chevy’s selectable AWD, also found in the Blazer and Traverse. Selectable AWD allows drivers to decide whether to activate their AWD system in off-road or inclement weather situations, or to deactivate when AWD performance is not required to achieve improved fuel economy.

Drive modes on front-wheel drive models include:

Normal: Tailored for daily commuting and focused on ride comfort

Tailored for daily commuting and focused on ride comfort Snow: Provides more progressive throttle input for improved vehicle acceleration on snow- and ice-covered roads

Provides more progressive throttle input for improved vehicle acceleration on snow- and ice-covered roads Sport: Modifies steering effort and shifting for a sportier feel and response

AWD models add unique calibrations for more rear-wheel torque at lower speeds to improve the driving experience on moderately steep and unpaved surfaces.

The Trailblazer is expected to arrive in Canadian showrooms in Spring 2020. Specific trim and option pricing details will be announced closer to launch.

The Trailblazer will make its Canadian debut at the Montreal Auto Show from January 17 – 26, 2020.

SOURCE: General Motors