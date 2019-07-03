All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in, Groupe Renault’s first plug-in hybrid

The All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in will not be just the first plug-in hybrid model to be marketed by Groupe Renault. Versatile and easy to use, it will also be the only plug-in hybrid model for all in the whole of B-segment, which includes both small saloons and SUVs. That’s a double responsibility which means following a particular set of specifications. Here’s the run-down, with the hard facts.

Number 1 in its segment in France and Europe, with more than 1.2 million units sold in over 70 countries around the world since its launch in 2013, the Captur is the epitome of a “vehicle for all”. This versatile and easy-to-use SUV is often the only vehicle in the household. It’s just as good for short daily runs as for longer jaunts on weekends away or holidays, both for couples and small families.

So the plug-in hybrid version – the All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in, a major first for Groupe Renault – had to match these same requirements. There was no question of creating some elitist version where the electric engine and battery power were geared towards performance. The watch-word is always VERSATILITY.

THREE PILLARS, INCLUDING F1

To meet the target, the Renault engineers working on this E-TECH Plug-in system relied on three pillars: the Alliance, the expertise in electric vehicles built up by the brand over more than 10 years, and the experience of the Renault F1 Team.

The Alliance provided the majority of the components for this system, along with the ability to optimise the way they work. Thus, the internal combustion engine has been fitted with a gazoline particle filter to reduce its polluting emissions.

Renault’s expertise in electric vehicles has contributed to the smooth, quiet running, as well as to the dynamic responsiveness of the vehicle, which always starts in electric mode. It has also optimised the energy recovery phases through a special braking system.

Lastly, with the input of the Renault F1 Team, the All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in engine has an innovative multimode clutchless gearbox (dog-clutch), which ensures greater energy efficiency during gear changes. The scientific knowledge of our auto-engineers in power management also means reduced losses and thus more thrust for longer periods.

RECORDS IN ITS CATEGORY

Thanks to all this, the All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in is breaking records in its category: a range of 28 miles (45 kilometres) in all-electric mode (at up to 83 mph) in a mixed cycle, and of around 40 miles (65 kilometres) in urban use. So if the batteries are recharged every evening, it can run all week without using a drop of petrol.

And on longer trips, when the electric range is reached, the All-new Captur E-TECH Plug-in continues to operate in hybrid mode. Which limits fuel use and, again, makes savings. All this whilst retaining superior acceleration and 100% all-electric starting! Because driving pleasure should never be compromised. That’s what we call versatility!

SOURCE: Groupe Renault