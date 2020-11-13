All-new Bronco four-door SUV: rugged enough to take adventurers further into the wild, roomy enough to camp inside

Built to take adventures further, the all new Built Wild™ 2021 Bronco® four-door rugged SUV is designed to be the ultimate Bronco destination vehicle with ample room, smart features and accessories to haul outdoor gear inside and to comfortably sleep two when the day winds down.

“We spent a lot of time engaging in the outdoors with off-road enthusiasts and understood Bronco had to elevate the off-road camping experience with cleverness and comfort,” said Bill Mangan, Bronco chief interior designer. “So we made sure our four-door models could accommodate in-car camping and we followed it with best in class overall openness with the top removed so campers can enjoy spectacular nighttime views.”

Sleeping area large enough for the tallest campers

With a large rear cargo area in back, the rear sleeping area of all-new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV has more than 21-square feet and a maximum enclosed rear area length of 6 feet, 6 inches with the seats positioned forward and the rear seats folded down and 3 feet, 7 inches wide with 10 extra inches of elbow room in the door area. Extra tall campers, up to 7 feet, 6 inches tall, can stretch out a little more by moving the front seats forward and sleeping diagonally.

With the Bronco four-door optional slide-out tailgate that arrives late next year, sleeping comfort can be extended more than a foot in length to increase the diagonal length to 8 feet, 9 inches.

For unforgettable views of the stars and room for side-by-side sleeping bags, the Bronco four-door variety of tops available make open-air adventures quick and easy. From the retractable soft top to the available lightweight hard tops – all can be removed to reveal the 13.3 square foot open top – for the best-in-class second row and overall openness with the top removed.

Plenty of room for gear, too

If hauling outdoor gear is the priority, the 83 cubic-foot rear cargo area on the standard four-door soft top Bronco SUVs cargo area (77.6 cubic feet with optional hard top) offers more volume with the second-row seats folded down than the four-door Jeep Wrangler. Two-door Bronco models also offer a roomy rear cargo area with 52.3 cubic-foot rear cargo area with the second-row seats folded down and a maximum length of 46.1 inches.

There’s room for gear up top as well. When 2021 Bronco two- and four-door SUVs arrive at Ford dealerships next year, there will be more than 200 Ford licensed accessories available including Platform roof carriers and Heavy Duty (HD) two person tents by Yakima® to complete the outdoor experience. All can be specified when customers order their vehicles, be included in the vehicle financing and installed at the dealer.

“Bronco is designed to be more than just the rugged 4×4 that gets you there, but also the destination in itself,” Mangan said. “You can have fun all day running in the desert sands or crawling along rocky trails – and at the end of the day, it’s your base camp and place to relax and enjoy the great outdoors.”

SOURCE: Ford