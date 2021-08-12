All-new 2022 Hyundai Elantra N North American virtual premiere on August 19

Virtual Reveal: Thursday, August 19 at 9:45 a.m. PDT (12:45 p.m. EDT)

Hyundai will present the North American reveal of the all-new 2022 Elantra N on Aug. 19 at 9:45 a.m. PDT (12:45 p.m. EDT). With the introduction of Elantra N, Hyundai rounds out its N brand line-up of ‘Everyday Sports Cars.’ Elantra N is a high-performance variant of the new Elantra, adding strong, dynamic driving capabilities and aggressive design elements above the standard model. Hyundai’s N brand details more than 40 specialized N elements applied to the Elantra N, tuned precisely to enhance driving performance.

