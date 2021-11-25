Alexander Vlaskamp to become new member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE

The 51-year-old manager takes over Andreas Tostmann’s role on the Executive Board of TRATON SE

The Supervisory Board of TRATON SE has appointed Alexander Vlaskamp to the Executive Board. He takes over the seat of Andreas Tostmann, who was also Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE. In addition, Alexander Vlaskamp is to be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE. The appointment is subject to the final approval of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE. Vlaskamp is currently Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Scania Group. He has many years of experience in the German commercial vehicle market. He spent ten years working for Scania in Germany and Austria, five as Director After-Sales (2002 to 2007) and five as Managing Director (2012 to 2017). In addition, from 2008 to 2012 he was Managing Director at Scania Polska. In 2017, he returned to Sweden and took over as Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing in the truck business. Vlaskamp was appointed to his current position as Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing in 2020. As CEO of MAN Truck & Bus SE, the 51-year old manager will also take over Andreas Tostmann’s role on the Executive Board of TRATON SE. Tostmann is leaving MAN Truck & Bus SE.

Christian Levin, Chairman of the Executive Board of the TRATON GROUP: “Alexander Vlaskamp will build on a solid foundation as the first step of the transformation at MAN has been successfully implemented. He is in a position to combine the wealth of a broad international experience with his knowledge of the efficiency of modularization and extensive product knowledge. This will not just benefit MAN Truck & Bus, but also the TRATON GROUP as a whole. Alexander Vlaskamp will ensure that MAN remains profitable in the long run. It was a pleasure to work with Andreas Tostmann. During his time at MAN Truck & Bus, he took important steps to set the course for this strong brand’s future success, thus laying the foundation for the necessary transformation within the production network. With the NewMAN strategy, Andreas Tostmann also gave center stage to technologies of the future like alternative drives, digitalization, and autonomous driving. I would like to thank him and wish him all the best for the future!”

Alexander Vlaskamp, designated Chairman of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, on his new role: “I know the MAN Truck & Bus colleagues from the many projects we have worked on together. I look forward to deepening our collaboration further, developing creative solutions that make our customers’ day-to-day business possible and successful. We have some big challenges ahead of us. But the MAN team is strong, and together, we will pave the way for sustainable transportation of the future. Along this journey, our customers’ requirements will always remain our top priority. This applies to both our business with trucks, vans, and buses powered by conventional drives and to battery electric commercial vehicles.”

Gunnar Kilian, member of the Management Board of Volkswagen AG responsible for Human Resources and Truck & Bus: “Andreas Tostmann really did set a lot in motion at MAN, and we are very grateful to him for that! With Alexander Vlaskamp, we will have an expert with a quarter of a century of experience in the commercial vehicle industry and a good feel for what our customers need. He can initiate the next stage of MAN’s transformation. This is good news for all colleagues at MAN Truck & Bus. With him on our team, we will optimize MAN’s market position and further accelerate the transformation toward megatrends like alternative drives, digitalization, and autonomous driving.”

SOURCE: TRATON