Akebono’s products used in Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered

Akebono Brake Industry is pleased to announce that Akebono’s 6-piston calipers and disc brake pads are used on the front wheels of Volvo’s high-performance SUV, the XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered, which became available in Japan from November 6.

The disc calipers which are supplied to Volvo are 6-piston aluminum mono block opposed calipers developed for high-end and high-performance vehicles. With Akebono’s high-performance pads, the front brakes provide superior stopping performance at high speed, under severe load and at high temperature, along with the superior comfort which is required for premium vehicles.

SOURCE: Akebono