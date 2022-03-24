aiMotive introduces aiData

aiMotive, the largest independent technology team working on automated driving technologies, announced today the newest addition to their product portfolio, aiData, an integrated, cost-efficient, data-driven pipeline for automated driving

aiMotive, the largest independent technology team working on automated driving technologies, announced today the newest addition to their product portfolio, aiData, an integrated, cost-efficient, data-driven pipeline for automated driving. This tool had been used for years for the in-house development of aiDrive; now selected partners and customers can apply for early access.

There are many challenges the industry faces when it comes to data:

Data collection: one not only has to meet technical prerequisites (such as calibration and synchronization) but also to deal with the fact that more than 95% of the collected data will be unwanted surplus without any additional quality improvement

Data labelling: manual annotation is incredibly expensive, while complex, AI-based higher-level AD features need a vast amount of training data under various operational domains

Data management: efficiently harvesting, storing, managing, and using vast amounts of data is key, but traceability is also fundamental to safe software development and maintenance – neither is an easy task to manage

aiData has all the answers to these challenges: it can efficiently and automatically collect, process, and query multisensory data for Deep Neural Network-based product development. aiData contains five proprietary tools that can reduce the complexity of processing data with a high level of automation while ensuring the traceability required for automotive software development:

aiRec: automated data collection focusing on gaps and edge cases (reference sensor design, calibration toolkit, recording and data ingestion software solution)

automated data collection focusing on gaps and edge cases (reference sensor design, calibration toolkit, recording and data ingestion software solution) aiNotate: multi-sensor AI-based automatic annotation for dynamic and static objects with industry-leading precision

multi-sensor AI-based automatic annotation for dynamic and static objects with industry-leading precision aiFab: synthetic data generation with high-fidelity sensor simulation enhanced by an AI-based reality filter, achieving realistic sensor data for training machine learning applications. aiFab is based on aiSim’s rendering and scenario technology, and enhanced with the necessary tools for generating vast amounts of virtual sensor and ground truth data

synthetic data generation with high-fidelity sensor simulation enhanced by an AI-based reality filter, achieving realistic sensor data for training machine learning applications. aiFab is based on aiSim’s rendering and scenario technology, and enhanced with the necessary tools for generating vast amounts of virtual sensor and ground truth data aiMetrics: integrated metrics evaluation which tracks development progress against requirements, providing real-time insights and data gap analysis

integrated metrics evaluation which tracks development progress against requirements, providing real-time insights and data gap analysis aiDVS: Data Versioning System enabling the precise measurement of the effects of adding new data to fill gaps and tracking the usefulness of collected data

Developing automated driving requires a complete, mature toolchain to collect, generate, use, and validate the data needed for a safe and robust solution. The modules and tools we have developed not only enable our partners and customers to use a competitive, scalable system but does so in such a way that all the data remains with the customer, royalty-free!

aiData is available now.

SOURCE: aiMotive