AImotive: aiSim 3.0 builds on Vulkan Ray Tracing to validate automated driving

AImotive, the largest independent team working on automated driving technologies in Europe, today announced it has integrated the Khronos® Group’s Vulkan® API to improve raytracing performance in aiSim 3.0.

The world’s first ISO26262 certified, automotive-grade open simulator tool for automated driving development, aiSim, is designed to accurately and efficiently simulate all major sensor modalities required for automated driving. The next generation of the simulator, aiSim 3.0 will launch in April 2021.

aiSim can provide the highest coverage for various hardware platforms by utilizing the industry standard Vulkan API. Use of the recent Vulkan Ray Tracing extension improves simulation performance by efficiently distributing rendering tasks to available GPU ray tracing hardware. It also enables creation of the next level of physically realistic input for the sensors, including cameras, LiDAR, and radar through the correct simulation of lights, weather within a holistic environment.

Thanks to efficient data sharing and streaming, aiSim enables real-time simulation for HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop), even for the most complex sensor setups.

“AImotive is committed to open standards that allow our customers and the entire industry to use all suitable components at the lowest cost without compromising on performance. By using Vulkan Ray Tracing, aiSim can provide more realistic automotive simulation than ever in real time and accelerate the further development and testing of automated driving systems.” – said László Kishonti, CEO and Founder of AImotive.

“Vulkan provides explicit control over GPU acceleration so that sophisticated developers such as aiSim can unlock the full potential of underlying platforms for their customers that demand high performance and visual realism. As an open standard, Vulkan Ray Tracing has now unlocked a real-time rendering technology previously only available in expensive cinematic visual effects on low-cost workstations and personal computers from multiple manufacturers. The accuracy and physical correctness of ray tracing is particularly well suited to simulation environments, and we are pleased to see professional automotive applications using this new Vulkan capability alongside gaming.” – said Neil Trevett, Khronos President.

SOURCE: AImotive