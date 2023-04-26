Affordable e-SUV: Škoda Enyaq iV 50 for less than 40,000 euros

New entry-level Enyaq iV powered by a 109 kW (148hp) electric motor

Škoda Auto is making its all-electric Enyaq iV family even more affordable. The new Škoda Enyaq iV 50 is a modern battery-electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Platform (MEB) with an entry price of less than 40,000 euros. It offers an electric motor with an output of 109 kW, an ample range of up to 365 kilometres on the WLTP cycle and plenty of room for an entire family. The Enyaq iV 50 comes with 19-inch bi-color alloy wheels, a 13” navigation system and a rear-view camera as standard.

“With the Enyaq iV 50, we are making the Enyaq family’s entry level even more affordable. For less than 40,000 euros, our customers get a modern battery-electric vehicle that offers an ample range for everyday driving, plenty of space for the entire family and a comprehensive equipment.“ Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Design Selection Loft and good standard equipment

The Škoda Enyaq iV 50 comes with rear-wheel drive and a 109 kW electric motor on the rear axle. A 55 kWh high-voltage battery (net 52 kWh) enables a maximum range of up to 365 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. At DC fast-charging stations, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent of its capacity in 36 minutes, with a maximum charging power of 110 kW. The Enyaq iV 50 comes with 19 inch Regulus alloys and is equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera as standard. Its interior features the Design Selection Loft. A central 13-inch touchscreen display and the navigation function for the infotainment system are included as standard, as is one of Škoda’s famous Simply Clever features: the iconic umbrella in the driver’s door. The Škoda Enyaq iV 50 will be available in selected European markets, for example, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. At the same time, Škoda Auto will be offering incentives to promote e-mobility in other markets, for example, special leasing and financing.

