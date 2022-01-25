Adient releases 2021 Sustainability Report, outlines new emissions-reduction targets

Adient, a global leader in automotive seating, today released its 2021 Sustainability Report.

The report — available at www.adient.com/about-us/sustainability — details Adient’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) actions and performance in fiscal year 2021; outlines its ESG goals, including new emissions-reduction targets; and demonstrates how Adient has integrated sustainability into the core of the company in order to become the foremost sustainable automotive seating supplier.

“At Adient, we are committed to following positive environmental, social and governance-related business practices. Our goal is not only to drive environmental change by lessening the impact our business has on the planet, but also to focus on social and economic change that benefits everyone,” said Doug Del Grosso, Adient president and CEO.

Adient’s new emissions-reduction targets — to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 75 percent at its manufacturing plants by 2030 and to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions 35 percent by 2030 — were recently submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between the United Nations, the World Resource Institute, the World Wide Fund for Nature and the Carbon Disclosure Project to guide companies in defining their emissions-reduction targets in line with climate science and the Paris Agreement.

As a step toward reaching these targets, Adient’s goal is to be 100 percent reliant on renewable electricity by 2025.

Additionally, through its continuous improvement initiative, Adient logged 728 energy-, emissions- and water-reduction projects at its locations in its fiscal year 2021, which:

generated electrical savings of nearly 30,000 MWh

prevented more than 5,000 tons of CO 2 e from entering the atmosphere

e from entering the atmosphere achieved 24 ML in water savings in fiscal year 2021

Adient continues to focus on integrating sustainability into its seating products through its ES3 — Evolution of Seating Systems Sustainability — approach to product design. ES3 reduces design complexity and limits operational waste while using sustainable materials. As one example, Adient is exploring more than a dozen sustainable leather alternatives — many of which are partially constructed from waste or recycled products — that could reduce dependency on animal leather and help prevent deforestation without compromising comfort or quality.

In addition, Adient became a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact in 2021 and reaffirmed its corporate responsibility to place human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption considerations at the top of its business mindset.

