Acura debuts new website for certified pre-owned vehicles to offer shoppers enhanced user experience, simplified car buying process

Capitalizing on the growing popularity of its pre-owned vehicles, Acura today debuted a completely redesigned Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle website (www.AcuraCertified.com) that simplifies Acura’s already popular online CPO vehicle shopping process, offering shoppers the ability to compare vehicles and features and share their selections with friends and family. The new Acura CPO site makes inventory the primary focal point for shoppers, introducing a new vehicle alert feature for the most up-to-date vehicle availability.

The new Acura Certified Pre-Owned site features a just-launched Acura CPO vehicle compare feature, new vehicle recommendations tool and an interactive payment calculator to help potential customers find vehicles within their budget, along with a seamless browsing experience on any device.

“With the booming growth in Acura Certified Pre-Owned sales and tremendous increase in online and mobile vehicle shopping, we are relaunching the Acura CPO site to offer users a more seamless and interactive experience,” said Dan Rodriguez, Manager of Auto Remarketing, Certified Pre-Owned at American Honda. “Based on input we received from our customers and dealers we’ve reengineered our Acura site to make comparisons simple, and help shoppers make the best choice for a used vehicle.”

Key Features of New Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Site:

Inventory Alerts: Enables shoppers to create an alert to be notified by Acura when a vehicle they are looking for is available

Similar Vehicle Comparison: Visitors can view and compare suggestions for other Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles that may be of interest

Vehicle Shareability: Enables users to share information about the vehicles they have under consideration with friends and family

Vehicle Comparisons: Making the decision-making process easier, shoppers can now compare different Acura models to help inform their vehicle decision

New Imagery and Videos: The new www.AcuraCertified.com offers the latest photos of shoppers favorite Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, as well as videos showcasing Acura vehicles in action

