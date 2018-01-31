Active safety brake becomes standard on new C3 Aircross Flair models

Citroën has announced that Active Safety Brake has been added to the standard specification list on New C3 Aircross Flair models from January 2018 production. New C3 Aircross prices start from just £13,995 OTR and £16,990 OTR for the top level Flair trim.

In addition to the great safety features already found across the New C3 Aircross range, Active Safety Brake with Forward Collision Warning has been added to Flair versions as standard equipment from January 2018 production. This announcement follows the new car’s five star Euro NCAP safety rating at the end of 2017 and delivers new Insurance Group ratings on all Flair versions. Active Safety Brake was previously available as a cost option.

Active Safety Brake reduces the risk of collision by braking in place of the driver. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, such as a stationary vehicle or a car moving in the same direction at a slower speed. The system brakes automatically when a risk of collision is detected, from 3mph to 52mph.

Inspired by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, the design of New Citroën C3 Aircross makes each journey easier and safer thanks to intuitive technologies ensuring peace of mind and safety at the wheel. New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV features no fewer than 12 driver assistance and safety systems, plus four connectivity technologies. The top Flair trim level now offers even more, with the inclusion of Active Safety Brake as standard.

Model range with updated pricing and insurance details

TRIM ENGINE CO 2 (g/km) INSURANCE GROUP (1-50) MRRP OTR Touch PureTech 82 manual 116 6E £13,995.00 Feel PureTech 82 manual 116 6E £15,100.00 PureTech 110 S&S manual 115 13E £16,200.00 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 126 13E £17,400.00 PureTech 130 S&S manual 119 16E £16,600.00 BlueHDi 100 manual 104 15E £17,220.00 BlueHDi 120 S&S manual 107 18E £17,920.00 Flair PureTech 82 manual 116 4E £16,990.00 PureTech 110 S&S manual 115 10E £18,090.00 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 126 10E £19,290.00 PureTech 130 S&S manual 119 13E £18,490.00 BlueHDi 100 manual 104 12E £19,110.00 BlueHDi 120 S&S manual 107 15E £19,810.00

For more information about New C3 Aircross, and the rest of the Citroën range, please visit: www.citroen.co.uk

