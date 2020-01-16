ACCESS publishes “The In-Car entertainment roadmap: A definitive guide to IVI” blog series

ACCESS Europe GmbH announces that it has today published the first blog in a series titled “The In-Car entertainment roadmap: A definitive guide to IVI.” To download the blog and sign-up for subsequent blogs, please visit: https://themultiscreenblog.com/why-does-in-vehicle-infotainment-matter-to-the-automotive-industry/

This blog series, which launches today and will be published throughout Q1 & 2 2020, utilises ACCESS’ experience in developing its cutting-edge in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solution ACCESS Twine™ for Car and of deploying solutions in over 1.5 billion devices including IVI.

The blog series utilises ACCESS’ experience in developing its cutting-edge in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solution ACCESS Twine™ for Car.“We’re finding that the closer we get to next-generation IVI solutions being deployed, there’s more debate how to best provide these services, including in-car app stores and video content. We’re publishing this guide to make the choices clearer for car manufacturers and content providers by providing insights from the forefront of innovation as well as opinion on the best route map for IVI,” says Dr. Neale Foster, CEO, ACCESS Europe GmbH. “This debate matters more than ever before, with the IVI experience increasingly a key factor in the car purchasing decision as well as enabling OEMs to protect their brand through building much closer relationships with car drivers and passengers, negating the threat of major internet companies dominating the space.”

