ABB speeds up Polish sustainable transport with supply of DC fast chargers

PKN ORLEN has signed a general agreement for the supply of ABB’s next generation DC fast charging stations for electric cars – Terra 54.

The order is part of a project, which will see the installation of 150 fast charging stations for EVs located on selected transit routes across Poland and within its largest cities. Under the agreement, ABB is to supply its latest multi-standard fast charger, Terra 54 – the successor to the world’s best-selling model, Terra 53.

The scope includes design, installation and commissioning, as well as complete signage and approvals. PKN ORLEN announced that in phase one, which will be completed by the end of 2019, approximately 50 fast-charging stations from three chosen suppliers, will be in operation.

“As part of the project implemented by PKN ORLEN, drivers of electric cars will soon be able to travel along Poland’s main roads, using ORLEN stations, which will enable using electric cars over long distances between cities. We want to test the new charging service in selected locations in order to best meet customer requirements in the future and prepare the company for the upcoming changes,” says Katarzyna Sobótka-Demianowska, head of Energy Projects Development Team at PKN ORLEN.

“What makes the contract stand out from the previous projects of this type is the fact that it covers a wide range of maintenance services tailored to the individual requirements of the customer, as well as availability of constant technical support,” said Frank Muehlon, Managing Director for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at ABB. “At ABB we constantly invest in ensuring proper maintenance of our devices and in the highest comfort and convenience for the end user,” he added.

The petrol stations will receive Terra 54 chargers with power of 50 kW, which are able to charge a vehicle’s battery within 20-30 minutes (in case of direct current charging).

The charger is triple-system, which means that it supports all the most popular types of adapters in Europe: CHAdeMO, CCS, Type 2 and is compatible with any EV.

Terra 54 is based on the world’s most popular Terra charger platform. ABB, however, has introduced a newer, upgraded version to meet users’ expectations and to adapt the model to future technical requirements that the European Union is planning to implement. The new model boasts a number of new and improved features such as brighter user displays (for clearer readability in direct sunlight) with more flexible customization options, and optional CCV or Nayax payment terminals for use across different countries. Terra 54 also sees the introduction of upgraded payment functionality, which means users only pay for the kWhs used.

Other new features on Terra 54 chargers include: better handling and more stable connector holders for all cable types; upgraded power electronics for improved reliability and long-term component availability; improved accessibility for service engineers. The chargers are also prepared for smart charging profiles and site load management.

The Terra 54 also offer the additional benefit of ABB Ability™ connected services, the company’s advanced digital management solution. An ethernet-based interface seamlessly integrates with local applications for power management and charger status monitoring. Chargers can be connected to back offices, payment platforms or smart grids systems while remote diagnostics, repair and over-the-air software updates minimize downtime and keeps running costs low.

“Today the vast majority of electric cars travelling on the roads of Europe and around the world are adapted to use chargers with a maximum power of 50 kW. Investment in charging infrastructure is therefore necessary to ensure that drivers can travel freely and comfortably, and to promote new e-mobility technologies,” said Frank Muehlon. “Of course, there are also vehicles that may already require a higher charging capacity. In Switzerland, we have equipped a station with Terra High Power 350 kW super-fast chargers. We hope that over time similar solutions will become popular in Poland and see this agreement as the first sign that the e-mobility sector in Poland is maturing and developing in the right direction,” concluded Muehlon.

As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has a fast growing global installed base of 8,000 ABB DC chargers, including high power chargers up to 350 kW, installed across 68 countries, more chargers than any other manufacturer.

Fortune Magazine recently ranked ABB #8 on its list of companies that are “changing the world” for the advances it has made in e-mobility and electric vehicle charging.

SOURCE: ABB