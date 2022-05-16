ABB and Shell to launch first nationwide network of world’s fastest EV charger in Germany

ABB’s Terra 360 can deliver 100km of range in less than three minutes

Today, ABB E-mobility and Shell announce plans to launch the first nationwide network of Terra 360’s, the world’s fastest all-in-one electric car charger.

With over 200 Terra 360 chargers to be launched across Germany in the next 12 months, ABB E-mobility and Shell will help to ensure greater charger availability and charging speed for more than 1.7 million German electric car drivers2.

István Kapitány, Global Executive Vice President for Shell Mobility, commented: “At Shell, we aim to be the leader in EV charging by offering our customers charging when and where it is convenient for them. For drivers on the go, particularly those on long journeys, charging speed is key and every minute waiting can make a big difference to their journey. For fleet owners, speed is important for top-up charging during the day that keeps EV fleets moving. This is why, through our partnership with ABB, we are pleased to offer our customers the fastest charging available first in Germany and soon in other markets.”

The Shell Recharge nationwide network of Terra 360 chargers, powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, will help to meet growing German demand for EV charging infrastructure, both from consumers and fleets, and further accelerate future e-mobility adoption across the country.

The Terra 360 is available in different configurations that can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously. Its modular design ensures peak utilization of the charging station with dynamic power distribution. The new charger also has a maximum output of 360 kW and is capable of fully charging3an electric car in 15 minutes or less.1

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, added: “As a global leader in EV charging infrastructure, we believe in the power of together; that when innovation and collaboration come together we can collectively contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change and enable a lower carbon society.”

“With the transportation sector alone responsible for approximately 29 percent of total greenhouse gases globally, the importance of working collaboratively to drive change has never been more critical and we are delighted to be partnering with Shell on this milestone launch.”

ABB E-mobility recently signed a global framework agreement with Shell to supply ABB’s end-to-end portfolio of AC and DC charging stations. The portfolio ranges from the AC wallbox for home, work or retail installations to the Terra 360 which is ideal for refueling stations, urban charging stations, retail parking and fleet applications.

Setting the standard in transparency and data security, ABB has become one of the first major charging suppliers to reach compliance for its Terra 53/54 and High Power DC chargers with the German “Eichrecht” system.

SOURCE: ABB