A story about tomorrow: Audi at the GREENTECH FESTIVAL

Audi is a founding partner of Nico Rosberg’s GREENTECH FESTIVAL. Under the motto “A story about tomorrow,” the company is showing how it is striving to achieve its self-defined vision of net CO2 neutrality by 2050. The company is taking measures along the entire value chain in pursuit of this goal. In addition, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept show car is making its show debut at the festival. It provides a tangible look at the brand’s first electric car in the compact segment and is the gateway to the world of premium electric mobility. Strategic partnerships with Climeworks and the Audi Environmental Foundation underscore Audi’s efforts to help achieve the Paris climate goals.

The GREENTECH FESTIVAL is being held for the second time in Berlin. It will be conducted for the first time as a hybrid event to comply with the prevailing hygiene and distancing rules. The two-day conference (September 17–18) with numerous discussion panels will be supplemented by deep dive sessions designed specifically for online viewers. These are detailed presentations of elected initiatives and projects for more sustainability and climate protection, and will be available online afterward to those who register on the festival’s website. Henrik Wenders, SVP Audi Brand, will join representatives from the Boston Consulting Group and Hyundai Motor Europe on the Mobility panel (September 17, 1–1:20 p.m.) to discuss ways to a more sustainable industry. As a founding partner, Audi is presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award Friday evening (September 18), which honors disruptive ideas and innovations to combat climate change. Audi is showcasing the following topics on the show floor:

The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Audi presents the second model in the Q4 e-tron product line: The Q4 Sportback e-tron concept provides a very tangible look at the second electric model in the compact segment, which Audi is putting into production next year. The coupe variant features not just a dynamic and elegant design, but also diverse efficiency technologies to optimize range, from the low drag of the Sportback silhouette to sophisticated recuperation. The complex thermal management of the drive and battery, which includes a CO2 heat pump, reduces electricity consumption in everyday use. As is typical for an Audi SUV, the concept car is equipped with quattro all-wheel drive. The concept car also boasts substantial range. At more than 450 kilometers (279.6 mi) according to the WLTP standard, the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept sets a high bar for its vehicle class. Production variants with rear-wheel drive are even expected to achieve over 500 kilometers (310.7 mi).

Decarbonization of the supply chain: The Audi CO2 program

The systematic electrification of our models means that a major portion of CO2 emissions in the future will occur in the supply chain. The production of high-voltage batteries, in particular, is very energy intensive. Audi therefore launched the CO2 program in 2018 and conducts regular workshops with suppliers to identify and exploit savings potential. The use of green energy, innovative recycling concepts and the use of secondary material all harbor great potential. For example, Audi manages aluminum in a closed loop. The aluminum closed loop shows how the use of precious primary raw materials can be avoided intelligently. Audi is presenting these and other innovative procurement approaches together with the Mission:Zero environmental program in an online deep dive session.

Environmental protection within production: Mission:Zero from Audi

Audi bundles all activities and measures for reducing the ecological footprint at its sites worldwide in Production and Logistics in the Mission:Zero environmental program. The focus is on Audi’s key challenges of decarbonization, water use, resource efficiency, and biodiversity. A central goal is for Audi to achieve net CO2-neutral operation of all its production sites by 2025. Audi Brussels, where the models in the Audi e-tron product line roll off the assembly line, already achieved this goal in 2018. Audi Hungaria will follow this year.

Potent partners for clean air: Collaboration with Climeworks

The Swiss company Climeworks is building the world’s largest direct air capture and storage facility for converting atmospheric CO2 to rock in Iceland. Audi is partnering with the Zurich-based environmental startup and promoting a future technology with the project. The facility will filter 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air and mineralize it underground. Climeworks is removing 1,000 metric tons thereof from the atmosphere on behalf of Audi. The two partners are presenting detailed information about the technology at their stand. A deep dive session rounds out their presence at the festival.

Greenovation: Audi Environmental Foundation sponsorship projects

The nonprofit startup Nunam procures discarded laptop batteries from scrap dealers in the Indian state of Karnataka and uses their battery cells for stationary energy storage systems. These second life power banks can supply electricity to items that consume small amounts of power such as smartphones, fans or lamps. Experience to date shows that old laptop batteries have an average remaining capacity of around two-thirds. Co-founder Prodip Chatterjee and the Audi Environmental Foundation will be explaining their future plans and displaying various prototypes at their stand.

