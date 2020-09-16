2030 Climate plan: technology openness holds key to climate neutrality—CLEPA

Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General of CLEPA, the association of the Automotive Suppliers’ Industry in Europe comments on today’s presentation by Commission President von der Leyen of the EU climate ambition until 2030:
“The automotive supply industry in Europe is a major force behind the transformation to sustainable, safe, and smart mobility. We support the Paris agreement and strive for a reliable, technology-neutral and ambitious regulatory framework to achieve its objectives.”
The risk of a substantial loss of employment is real. Suppliers are keen on delivering the technology solutions but stress the need for an honest debate about the effects of policy decisions
The existing CO2 targets for vehicles have only been adopted in 2019 after a long and substantial debate. Planning and investment decisions have been taken with confidence in the reliability of the regulatory framework
“The Commission has not said much yet in concrete terms about the expansion of recharging and refuelling infrastructure. The programme for one million charging points is by far not enough, it would need to be upgraded along with the programmes in member states. Targets for e-fuels are missing. Already now, the deployment of charging and refuelling infrastructure does not keep pace with market penetration of alternative vehicles. We see many actions, but perhaps not enough strategy.“
Europe should make full use of its strengths, reinforcing its competitiveness, supporting its advanced technology competence and autonomy while securing its high value industrial base and employment
“The economic and health challenges of the past months have reemphasised the role that transport has for society at large. We need to guarantee that the future will provide accessible and affordable mobility for all. Europe should make full use of its strengths, reinforcing its competitiveness, supporting its advanced technology competence and autonomy while securing its high value industrial base and employment. An open dialogue on how to best achieve the climate ambition, supported by a technology neutral and effective regulatory framework that rewards efficiency is necessary.”
SOURCE: CLEPA