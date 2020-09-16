2030 Climate plan: technology openness holds key to climate neutrality—CLEPA

Automotive suppliers are in full support of climate neutrality by 2050

   September 16, 2020

Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General of CLEPA, the association of the Automotive Suppliers’ Industry in Europe comments on today’s presentation by Commission President von der Leyen of the EU climate ambition until 2030:

“The automotive supply industry in Europe is a major force behind the transformation to sustainable, safe, and smart mobility. We support the Paris agreement and strive for a reliable, technology-neutral and ambitious regulatory framework to achieve its objectives.”

The risk of a substantial loss of employment is real. Suppliers are keen on delivering the technology solutions but stress the need for an honest debate about the effects of policy decisions

“Companies need the adequate conditions to manage the transformation that is unfolding. The magnitude and frequency of changes to these conditions and increasing regulatory interventions are a concern to industry. We are worried that the transformation will turn into a disruption of the sector’s capacity to innovate, invest and maintain employment. The risk of a substantial loss of employment is real. Suppliers are keen on delivering the technology solutions but stress the need for an honest debate about the effects of policy decisions.

The existing CO2 targets for vehicles have only been adopted in 2019 after a long and substantial debate. Planning and investment decisions have been taken with confidence in the reliability of the regulatory framework

“The existing CO2 targets for vehicles have only been adopted in 2019 after a long and substantial debate. Planning and investment decisions have been taken with confidence in the reliability of the regulatory framework. An increased level of ambition for 2030, if coupled with stricter tailpipe targets for vehicles or possibly a ban on technologies, hampers industry competitiveness, requires massive public investment in infrastructure and makes mobility more expensive for citizens.”

“The Commission has not said much yet in concrete terms about the expansion of recharging and refuelling infrastructure. The programme for one million charging points is by far not enough, it would need to be upgraded along with the programmes in member states. Targets for e-fuels are missing. Already now, the deployment of charging and refuelling infrastructure does not keep pace with market penetration of alternative vehicles. We see many actions, but perhaps not enough strategy.“

Europe should make full use of its strengths, reinforcing its competitiveness, supporting its advanced technology competence and autonomy while securing its high value industrial base and employment

“Suppliers have consistently argued for a more comprehensive approach to regulating emissions. In road transport all efficient and low or zero carbon solutions will be necessary and have to be effective in new vehicles but also the existing vehicle fleet. This includes battery electric vehicles, fuel cells, plug-in hybrids and efficient combustion engines, along with the necessary charging infrastructure and availability of renewable energy but also refuelling infrastructure and availability of renewable fuels, e-fuels, and hydrogen. Advanced renewable fuels are key to reducing emissions in the existing fleet and therefore a potentially much more effective lever than the regulation of new vehicles.”

“The economic and health challenges of the past months have reemphasised the role that transport has for society at large. We need to guarantee that the future will provide accessible and affordable mobility for all. Europe should make full use of its strengths, reinforcing its competitiveness, supporting its advanced technology competence and autonomy while securing its high value industrial base and employment. An open dialogue on how to best achieve the climate ambition, supported by a technology neutral and effective regulatory framework that rewards efficiency is necessary.”

SOURCE: CLEPA 

