2024 Geneva International Motor Show: Renault 5 E-Tech electric’s world premiere

Renault will unveil Renault 5 E-Tech electric for the world in Geneva

The Renault brand will be at the 91st Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), from 26 February to 3 March 2024, at the same 2,900 sq. metre stand as ever in Hall 4.

The press conference to unveil Renault 5 E-Tech electric will start at 9:30 am CET on Monday 26 February at the stand, and will be streamed live.

Renault’s new line-up in the spotlight

At its stand – R5VOLUTION IS A FRENCH THING – Renault is showcasing its product offensive with the latest models in its electric and hybrid line-up:

E-Tech electric: Renault 5, Megane and Scenic

E-Tech full hybrid: Espace and Rafale

Renault 5 E-Tech electric is the first vehicle to include Reno, Renault’s interactive avatar. At a demonstrator in the ovoid at the centre of the stand, visitors will be able to chat with this new, clever and friendly travel companion brimming with character.

There will also be two Ampere technology demonstrators:

one for the new AmpR Small platform (Renault 5 E-Tech electric is the first model to use this B-segment EV platform)

another for Renault 5 E-Tech electric’s new motor, bidirectional charger and optimised battery

Renault’s stand will also feature a choice of Renault 5 merchandise revolving around the brand’s pop icon. The store, The Originals, will sell articles designed and made with French brands including a Bonzini football table, a Shapers Club surfboard, a Saint James woollen jumper and a Plume electric scooter.

Five unique collaborative projects with French startups

Renault, which is also an activist brand, is enhancing its iconic vehicle’s launch with 5 Movements, a programme with five French startups in the mobility sector. Each collaborative project revolves around a natural element – earth, water, air or snow – and all these mobility objects are groundbreaking, compact and high-performance.

Reverso – Antoine Simon

The first folding sailing dinghy

Reverso, a French startup, is blazing new trails with an eponymous compact, ultra-stable, rigid-hull sailboat. It is 3.40 by 1.45 metres and can be disassembled into four independent floating parts, making it convenient to store and transport. Reverso’s cutting-edge design, high-end materials and hand crafting in France make it the perfect choice for adventure on the water.

Evol BMX – Olivier Le Quellec

The first electric BMX

Evol BMX is the result of a collaboration between Olivier Le Quellec, an electric mobility enthusiast, and Vincent Coste, an eminent architect. Its design encapsulates a flawless alliance of vitality and high performance, making it ideal for keen bikers and urban-culture buffs. This exclusive model is powered by a 500W motor and can ride at up to 45 km/h.

Searacer – Flavien Neyertz

The first electric jet ski

Searacer is the first electric jet ski, created in southeast France by Flavien Neyertz and built for water sports. Its high-density motor’s performance is unrivalled, and Searacer is versatile enough to wow seasoned sportspeople as much as beginners. It has won an A’ Design Award as well as French Grand Prix motorcycle rider Fabio Quartararo’s endorsement.

Moonbike – Nicolas Muron

The first electric snow scooter

Moonbike is revolutionising wintertime travel with its electric snow scooter. It is lightweight and manoeuvrable, has a caterpillar track at the back and a ski at the front, can travel at over 40 km/h and has a 3-hour range. It is chainless and beltless, so it requires minimal maintenance – and is exceedingly reliable and efficient. This breakthrough is patented, built in the Alps, and will treat users to fun and memorable experiences in winter.

Plume foil – Etienne Monbereau

Electric foil

This high-end electric foil strikes the perfect balance with its uncompromising quality at a competitive price. It is packed with 5 years of R&D, is designed and built in France, can ride for up to 90 minutes and weighs less than 30 kg. It can reach 35 km/h and takes off at 15 km/h, providing a soothing and at the same time exhilarating experience quite unlike anything else.

SOURCE: Renault