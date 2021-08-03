2022 Nissan LEAF goes on sale with additional standard features and new starting MSRP of $27,400

CHAdeMO Quick Charge Port now standard across all grades

For more than a decade, Nissan has been a pioneer in mass-market electric vehicles with more than 500,000 LEAF vehicles sold globally1 and far more than five billion EV miles driven worldwide.2 Now, the company is further demonstrating that commitment to mass-market electric cars, lowering the MSRP3 of the all-electric 2022 LEAF to make it more accessible and provide even more value to customers than ever before.

The 2022 Nissan LEAF is on sale now with a starting MSRP of $27,400 for the LEAF S. Qualified purchasers may also be eligible for potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500.4

Adding more value for customers, LEAF receives more standard key EV-focused features for model year 2022, including a CHAdeMO Quick Charge Port and portable 240-volt charging cable for every model. Additionally, eight features previously featured in the Technology Packages for the SV PLUS grade, including ProPILOT Assist and Intelligent Around View® Monitor, will now be standard.

“Nissan was the first automaker with a globally-available mass-market electric vehicle and we’re continuing in the tradition of making electric vehicles available to everyone,” said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan U.S. “With the amount of technology that LEAF offers, combined with new pricing, this is simply just an amazing value.”

LEAF is equipped with a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor that delivers 147 horsepower, 236 lb-ft of torque and up to 149 miles5 of range. It’s available in S and SV trim levels.

Nissan LEAF PLUS features a larger-capacity 62-kWh lithium-ion battery, increasing the range to up to 226 miles6 (LEAF S PLUS only). LEAF PLUS also features a more powerful 160 kW motor that produces 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. LEAF PLUS is offered in three trim levels – S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for the 2022 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS are:

Model Powertrain/range 5,6 MSRP3 LEAF S 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range $27,400 USD LEAF SV 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range $28,800 USD LEAF S PLUS 62 kWh / up to 226-mile est. range $32,400 USD LEAF SV PLUS 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range $35,400 USD LEAF SL PLUS 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range $37,400 USD

Destination and Handling $975 USD

Every 2022 Nissan LEAF is offered with a limited lithium-ion battery warranty7 covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle’s battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.

SOURCE: Nissan