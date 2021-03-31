2021 World Car Finals – The countdown continues – Top Three in the World finalists announced

Countdown excitement continues with today’s announcement of the TOP THREE IN THE WORLD finalists for the 2021 edition of the World Car Awards.

A jury of 93 distinguished international automotive journalists selected the finalists by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work. KPMG tabulated the vote results.

The Top Three in the World finalists for each category are:

World Car of the Year

– Honda-e

– Toyota Yaris

– Volkswagen ID.4

World Urban Car

– Honda-e

– Honda Jazz / Fit

– Toyota Yaris

World Luxury Car

– Land Rover Defender

– Mercedes-Benz S-Class

– Polestar 2

World Performance Car

– Audi RS Q8

– Porsche 911 Turbo

– Toyota GR Yaris

World Car Design of the Year

– Honda-e

– Land Rover Defender

– Mazda MX30

The WORLD CAR FINALS’ excitement will reach its grande finale when the WINNERS are declared on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

SOURCE: World Car Awards