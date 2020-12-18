2021 Nissan LEAF goes on sale with two powertrains and a starting price of $31,620

The all-electric 2021 Nissan LEAF is on sale now with a starting MSRP3 of $31,620. With more than 500,000 Nissan LEAF electric vehicles sold worldwide4, LEAF has been one of the best-selling electric vehicles for the past 10 years, delivering exciting EV performance and cutting-edge technology.

The 2021 Nissan LEAF is available in two versions, LEAF and the extended-range LEAF PLUS. LEAF is equipped with a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor that delivers 147 horsepower, 236 lb-ft of torque and up to 149 miles1 of range. It’s available in two trim levels, S and SV.

Nissan LEAF PLUS features a larger-capacity 62-kWh lithium-ion battery – increasing the range to up to 226 miles2. LEAF PLUS also features a more powerful 160 kW motor that produces 214 horsepower – an increase of 45 percent – and 250 lb-ft of torque. LEAF PLUS is offered in three trim levels – S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices4 for the 2021 Nissan LEAF and LEAF PLUS are:

Model Powertrain/range2,3 MSRP1 LEAF S 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range $31,620 USD LEAF SV 40 kWh / up to 149-mile est. range $34,910 USD LEAF S PLUS 62 kWh / up to 226-mile est. range $38,220 USD LEAF SV PLUS 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range $40,470 USD LEAF SL PLUS 62 kWh / up to 215-mile est. range $43,920 USD

Destination and Handling $925 USD

Every 2021 LEAF boasts a spacious, highly functional interior with a quality, high-tech feel. The roomy cabin comfortably accommodates five people and includes a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat for added flexibility. The rear cargo area is designed to provide ample luggage space, offering 30 cubic feet of available storage with the second row folded down.

Standard on LEAF SL PLUS and optional on LEAF and LEAF SV PLUS is ProPILOT Assist5, a hands-on driver assist system that combines Nissan’s Intelligent Cruise Control and steering assist technologies and a stop and hold function that can bring the vehicle to a full stop, hold in place and can bring the vehicle back up to speed when traffic starts moving again.

Further enhancing the Nissan LEAF driving experience is the standard e-Pedal6, which allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate and come to a full stop and hold using only the accelerator pedal.

Advanced technologies include standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, with available NissanConnect® with Nissan Door to Door Navigation, and NissanConnect EV and services (telematics), which allows a remote connection to the vehicle to start a charge, monitor the state of a charge and turn on the heat or A/C before ever getting into the vehicle.

Both the LEAF and LEAF PLUS can be charged7 up to 80 percent in 40-45 minutes using the quick charge port. Also available is a portable charging cable that can be plugged into either a 120-volt outlet or any 240-volt outlet, such as those used for electric clothes driers, eliminating the need to have a level 2 charger installed in your home.

Every 2021 Nissan LEAF is offered with a limited lithium-ion battery warranty8 covering defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the battery pack. Nissan also provides a limited warranty against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity as shown on the vehicle’s battery capacity level gauge for the first eight years or 100,000 miles for all models.

SOURCE: Nissan