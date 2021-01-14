2021 Honda Ridgeline arriving next month ready to rumble with rugged new look

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline begins arriving at Honda dealerships on Feb. 2, with bold new styling underscoring its rugged and versatile pickup truck capabilities. Ridgeline’s standard V6 power, fully independent suspension and standard torque-vectoring i-VTM4® all-wheel drive give it the capability to tackle challenging trails and treacherous roads with class-leading ride and handling. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) start at $36,4901.

Ridgeline continues to bring unmatched versatility, including the segment’s largest interior for passengers and gear, a brilliantly versatile bed featuring the class-exclusive In-Bed Trunk® lockable storage compartment, and best-in-class standard AWD model payload capacity.

For the 2021 model year, Ridgeline features all-new sheet metal from the front roof pillars forward, including a new hood with a pronounced power bulge, a new squared off nose and upright grille, and new front fenders. Flanking the grille are new, brighter LED headlights bisected by the crossbar atop the grille, which is painted gloss black on Sport trims and Black Edition, and is chrome plated on RTL and RTL-E. The body-color lower front bumper further accentuates the Ridgeline’s tough new look with a prominent skid plate and broad side vents that create air curtains to route air through the bumper and around the front tires and wheels to improve aerodynamic performance. A reshaped rear bumper exposes aggressive new twin exhaust outlets, and all Ridgeline trims feature tougher looking 18-inch wheels and an additional 20 mm of track width to give Ridgeline a broader, more planted stance. New tires top off the more rugged look with a more aggressive sidewall and shoulder design. Ridgeline also adds a new Radiant Red Metallic to its exterior color palette.

A new HPD Package was developed in collaboration with Honda Performance Development (HPD), Honda’s U.S.-based racing company, and adds a unique grille treatment, an HPD emblem, black fender flares, aggressive bronze-colored wheels, and special HPD graphics on the side of the bed—for a suggested retail price of $2,800. It’s one of four new post-production option packages available on all Ridgeline trims that include Utility ($1,465), Function ($270), and Function+ ($1,315).

Inside, the 2021 Ridgeline adds a physical volume knob for the audio system, and wireless phone charging. Plus, all Ridgeline trims get new contrast stitching on the seats; Sport trims add new cloth seat inserts; and Sport, RTL and RTL-E trims have new dash, steering wheel and center console accents. Ridgeline’s spacious cabin offers top-class passenger comfort and rear-seat legroom, with a flat floor and foldaway 60/40-split rear seat bottoms, offering enhanced flexibility for carrying long and tall items in the cabin.

A 280-horsepower, 3.5-liter direct-injected VTEC® V6 backed by a smooth and responsive 9-speed automatic transmission powers every 2021 Honda Ridgeline, with i-VTM4® torque-vectoring all-wheel drive now standard across the lineup. The i-VTM4® system automatically sends up to 70 percent of the engine’s 262 lb.-ft. (SAE net) of torque to the rear wheels and continuously apportions 100 percent of that torque between the left and right rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel. Ridgeline’s standard Intelligent Traction Dynamics System further optimizes power delivery and distribution in various conditions, including snow, pavement, mud and sand.

All 2021 Honda Ridgelines come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, featuring Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Ridgeline also targets top-class collision safety ratings from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including an NCAP 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, a “GOOD” rating in all IIHS collision tests, and a “SUPERIOR” IIHS rating for front crash prevention.

