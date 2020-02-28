2020 Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave earn good ratings in five IIHS crashworthiness tests

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse earns good ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in five crashworthiness evaluations, as well as an acceptable rating for its best available headlights and superior ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. The Traverse doesn’t currently qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK award because it hasn’t been evaluated in the passenger-side small overlap crash test.

The midsize SUV earns good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint evaluations. Ratings for those five evaluations also apply to the 2020 Buick Enclave, which is built on the same platform.

Neither vehicle has been evaluated in the passenger-side small overlap crash test. Most ratings in that test are assigned through the Institute’s verification program, in which the manufacturer performs a test and submits data and video for Institute engineers to evaluate. Vehicles with good driver-side small overlap ratings are eligible for verification on the passenger side. General Motors hasn’t submitted verification data for the Traverse, and the Institute has opted not to test the vehicle at this time because GM says it will make structural improvements soon that may affect its performance. Once those changes have been implemented, a passenger-side small overlap evaluation will be conducted.

The Traverse is available with two optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention systems, both of which rate superior in Institute evaluations. It’s also available with two distinct vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention systems. A superior-rated system is available as an option with the LT trim or standard with the RS and Premier trims. A second system, which comes with the High Country trim, earns an advanced rating.

The Enclave is available with the same optional front crash prevention systems and earns identical ratings. Its Premium and Avenir trims come with the superior-rated pedestrian front crash prevention system, while the advanced-rated system is part of the Avenir Technology Package.

The 2020 Traverse earns an acceptable rating for its available LED projector headlights. Its other headlights — HID projectors — rate poor.

The 2020 Enclave earns a marginal rating for both of its headlight options.

SOURCE: IIHS