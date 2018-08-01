2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV UK pricing and specification announced

The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is now available to UK customers from £34,255 OTR*. The range at launch consists of three trim levels; Juro, 4h and 4hs.

The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been designed to meet the new latest emissions regulations and comfortably qualifies for the government plug-in car grant thanks to its WLTP emissions of 46g/km and EV range of 28 miles, this also attracts the lowest possible BIK rate of 13 percent.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been updated for 2019. A new 2.4-litre petrol engine produces 135ps (up from 121ps) with greater torque (211Nm vs 190Nm). The rear electric motor output increases to 95ps and the drive battery benefits from a 10% increase in output, the overall capacity is increased to 13.8kWh, all of this results in WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg.

To complement the drivetrain enhancements, a number of other changes ensure the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is even more pleasurable to drive. The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride and a new “Sport Mode” brings with it sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system. The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power. There’s also a new Snow mode to improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces.

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is also quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports. In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design. The rear is enhanced with a new rear lower bumper extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.

The Outlander PHEV features Smartphone Link Display Audio which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. An electronic pre-heater (and air-con) function is also standard and is complimented with heated front seats, heated windscreen and dual-zone climate control. An electronic parking brake with brake auto hold, is located in the centre console, along with the Sport Mode and the EV priority switch. Other key features include keyless operation system with Start/Stop button, front fog lamps, LED daytime running lamps and a remote smartphone app compatibility. All of these key features are standard in the entry-level Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro which is priced from £34,255*.

The Outlander PHEV 4h builds on the already well-specified Juro with added safety equipment such as a 360° camera, blind-spot warning, and rear-cross traffic alert. Other additions include the all new black headlining which compliments the black leather interior, an 8-way electric powered driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and power tailgate. Lighting is enhanced with LED headlamps, LED High Beam and LED front fog lamps. The 4h variant is priced from £37,000*.

Completing the line-up is the 4hs specification, which adds a host of safety equipment such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning. Also included are front and rear parking sensors, Auto High-Beam and an Unintended acceleration Mitigation System. The 4hs variant is priced from £39,100*.

The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is now on sale in the UK.

Pricing

Variant OTR (inc £2,500 PICG)* Outlander PHEV Juro £34,255 Outlander PHEV 4h £37,000 Outlander PHEV 4hs £39,100

Metallic/Pearlescent paint £550

*On the road prices include VED, first reg fee and also include the £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant

Technical Specification:

Engine 2.4L Petrol Max. Engine Power 135 PS @ 4,500rpm Max Engine Torque 211 Nm @ 4,500rpm Front Motor Power / Torque 82 PS / 137 Nm Rear Motor Power / Torque 95 PS / 195 Nm Traction Battery Lithium-ion 13.8kWh EV Driving Range NEDC Correlated: 33 miles WLTP: 28 miles WLTP City Driving: 35 miles NEDC Correlated Fuel Economy – Combined 159.5 mpg WLTP Fuel Economy – Combined 139 mpg NEDC Correlated CO 2 40 g/km WLTP CO 2 46 g/km First Year VED £0 Braked Towing Capacity 1,500kg Dimensions (mm) L 4695 x W 1800 x H 1710 Boot Space (litres) 463 Ground Clearance (mm) 190 Service Intervals 12,500 miles / 12 months Warranty 5 Years / 62,500 miles Anti-Perforation Warranty 12 Year Anti-Corrosion Perforation Roadside Assistance 3 Yes Pan-European including home star

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.