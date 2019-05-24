2019 INFINITI QX50 earns 5-star overall safety rating from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The 2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury mid-size SUV received a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Both the Intelligent All-Wheel drive and front-wheel drive versions of the INFINITI QX50 were recognized by NHTSA for their safety performance.

“The safety of our customers and their passengers is one of our top priorities. With the 2019 INFINITI QX50, we introduced a suite of new driver assistance features, including ProPILOT Assist, which offer support when needed and further enhance the overall driving experience,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President, INFINITI Americas. “We are pleased with NHTSA’s recognition of our efforts to develop some of the safest cars on the road.”

The 2019 INFINITI QX50, is the company’s most advanced vehicle to date and embodies everything INFINITI stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and performance features. The QX50 offers world-first technologies, standout design, enhanced interior space and an entirely new platform that provides a new level of versatility, efficiency and performance in luxury mid-size crossovers.

Available on the 2019 QX50 is ProPILOT Assist, which is designed to help with single-lane highway driving and primarily leverages two technologies: Lane Keep Assist, which helps to center the QX50 in the lane; and Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control that monitors speed and distance to the vehicle to automatically adjust the speed and adapt to a full speed range in traffic.

Additional available technologies include:

Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection looks for potential frontal collisions with pedestrians ahead or the vehicle in front of you. It can help brake in an emergency to help avoid a frontal collision.

Lane Departure Warning and Prevention lets the driver focus on the road by providing warnings, and potentially intervention, should the vehicle start to drift out of your lane.

Distance Control Assist keeps an eye on what is in front and helps to maintain distances set by the driver by pushing back the accelerator pedal when the vehicle ahead is closer than the preset distance.

The luxury mid-size SUV also features the world’s first production variable compression engine, the VC-Turbo, which provides the power and strength of a sprinter with the efficiency and endurance of a marathon runner. It combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder engine.

SOURCE: INFINITI