2019 fourth quarter and full year results

Financial results presented under U.S. GAAP
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
- Consolidated revenues of $28.1 billion in 2019, down 6% year-over-year on reported basis and down 2% at constant currency
- Net income of $1,454 million in 2019, up $355 million compared to 2018, after $274 million of pre-tax charges ($222 million after-tax) related to the “Transform2Win” strategy, and the positive impact of a previously announced $539 million discrete tax benefit recognized in the third quarter
- Adjusted net income of $1,178 million, up $61 million (up 5%) compared to 2018
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.84, up 5% compared to 2018
- Total of $332 million returned to shareholders in 2019 through cash dividends and share buy-back
- Recommended annual cash dividend of €0.18 (or $0.20) per common share flat to 2019
INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES
- Net sales of $26.1 billion in 2019, down 6% compared to 2018 (down 2% on a constant currency basis), as lower sales volume due to weak industry demand and dealer inventory reduction actions in our Agriculture and Construction segments more than offset positive price realization across the business
- Adjusted EBIT of $1,390 million in 2019, representing a 5.3% margin, down 40 basis points compared to 2018, mainly due to unfavorable volume and mix as well as raw material headwinds, which more than offset positive pricing and cost management actions
- Net debt at December 31, 2019 of $854 million, up by $255 million from December 31, 2018, due to higher working capital and cash investments related to the M&A activity performed during the year
