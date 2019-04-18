2019 BMW X5 earns highest safety award

The 2019 BMW X5, a midsize luxury SUV, earns the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s TOP SAFETY PICK+ award when equipped with specific headlights.

The redesigned X5 earns good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness evaluations. These include the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

To earn the Institute’s TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must have good ratings in these six tests, as well as an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and available good-rated headlights.

The X5 comes standard with a superior-rated front crash prevention system. Its two optional systems also rate superior. All three systems avoided collisions in 12 mph and 25 mph IIHS track tests and have a forward collision warning component that meets the criteria set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The SUV earns a good rating for headlights that come with the Executive trim or as an option that can be added to other trims. Its base headlights earn a poor rating, largely due to excessive glare from the low beams. Both headlight systems feature high-beam assist, a system that automatically switches between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

The X5 is the fourth model and third SUV from BMW to earn a 2019 safety award. The 5 series and X3 also earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, and the X2 earns a TOP SAFETY PICK award.

SOURCE: IIHS