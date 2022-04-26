200,000th NIO vehicle rolled off the production line

On April 26, 2022, NIO's 200,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled off the production line at the JAC-NIO Advanced Manufacturing Center in Hefei

From May 2018 to April 2022, NIO reached the production milestone of 200,000 units in less than four years. It only took NIO around one year to produce the second 100,000 vehicles, setting a new record for production speed of its kind.

The completion of 200,000 vehicles is an important milestone in NIO’s full-speed development in 2022. This year, NIO plans to deliver the ET7, ET5 and ES7, three new models from NT2.0, its second-generation technology platform. In addition, the company expects to unveil the 2022 model NIO ES8, ES6 and EC6 with the latest digital cockpit hardware and announce the digital cockpit upgrade plan for existing users. By year-end, NIO will open no less than 100 new stores and over 50 NIO Service Centers and authorized service centers in China.

NIO will step up its investment in developing full-stack capabilities and in-house technologies. R&D investment in 2022 is expected to more than double year-on-year, with the R&D team growing to 9,000 people by year-end. In the meantime, NIO’s second manufacturing base located at NeoPark is making good progress and will officially start production in Q3 2022.

NIO is also accelerating its global expansion. This year, NIO will launch its products and comprehensive service system in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. Moving forward, NIO will continue to bring global users experience beyond.

SOURCE: NIO