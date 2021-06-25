13 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter City 45 to transport school students on the Danish islands of Lolland and Falster

13 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter City 45 go into operation on the Danish islands of Lolland and Falster on 27 June 2021

13 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter City 45 go into operation on the Danish islands of Lolland and Falster on 27 June 2021. The urban minibuses will primarily be used to transport school pupils overland. They will also operate in the evenings and at weekends on less frequented routes.

The operator of the minibuses is the family-run transport company Kruse A/S with its headquarters in Roskilde, Denmark. Recently, the official handover of the vehicles took place at Nørre-Snede, south of the town of Herning.

Assistance systems ensure high degree of safety for up to 30 passengers

The Mercedes-Benz brand urban minibuses with melon-yellow paintwork can transport up to 30 passengers. The equipment with 13 fixed passenger seats in the rear plus four folding seats, one space for a wheelchair and the fold-out ramp in the low-floor area allows for up to 13 standing passengers. Double-glazed side windows and convector heating in the passenger compartment ensure pleasant temperatures in the winter; in the summer, cooling is provided by the 7kW air conditioning system at the front and the roof ventilator at the rear.

The air-conditioned driver’s space has a comfort suspension seat and gear selection is by 7G-Tronic plus automatic transmission. The drive comes from the Euro VI OM 651 diesel engine with 105 kW output.

Added safety is provided by Crosswind Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, a reversing alarm and the reversing camera, the image of which the driver can watch on the 7-inch display of the MBUX multimedia system.

SOURCE: Daimler