AW Monthly July 2017

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The July edition of AW Monthly includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roger Nielsen, Chief Executive, Daimler Trucks North America
- Peter Lake, Member of the Board of Management, ZF
- Matthias Hossann, Head of Concept Car Design, Peugeot
- Tim Leverton, President and Head of the Advanced and Product Engineering Division, Tata Motors
- Patrick Cazuc, Global Marketing Automotive Director, DuPont
- Roald Johannsen, General Manager, Automotive EMEA, PPG
- Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys EMEA
- Peter Shaw, Chief Executive, Thatcham Research
Also in this issue:
- The Takata crisis
- Brexit talks begin – the auto industry watches on
- COMMENT: Trump’s Paris pullout risks new tech job loss
- Leaving early? Pressure mounts for Audi’s CEO
- Continuity meets fresh start with new Opel CEO
- COMMENT: ‘Renault factor’ adds complexity to PSA’s GM van takeover
- From track to truck, the race is on to take FCVs to the mainstream
- 5G and beam forming: the future of automotive communications
- COMMENT: What Euro VII emission rules could demand
We hope you enjoy this issue of AW Monthly, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com.
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World …
