Monthly Briefing – September 2019

Monthly Briefing is an online publication that contains all the top content from Automotive World. Each issue features a mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with key stakeholders

   September 5, 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing

Monthly Briefing – September 2019

The September edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors
  • Alessandro Coda, CTO, European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)
  • Danny Shapiro, Senior Director Automotive, Nvidia
  • Carla Bailo, President and CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)
  • Rob Threlkeld, Global Manager Sustainable Energy, General Motors
  • Jürgen Olberding, Chief Operating Oﬃcer, DK Rus

Also in this issue:

  • Israel – how the Silicon Wadi is becoming a future mobility hotspot
  • Autonomous vehicle positioning tech – where are we?
  • Is the auto industry doing enough about cyber security?
  • A look inside the car factory of the future
  • Diesel’s dirty image and the race to electriﬁcation
  • What’s going on behind China’s truck market slowdown?
  • Safety at the heart of smart truck tech

We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

Close
Close