Monthly Briefing – September 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing
The September edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors
- Alessandro Coda, CTO, European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)
- Danny Shapiro, Senior Director Automotive, Nvidia
- Carla Bailo, President and CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)
- Rob Threlkeld, Global Manager Sustainable Energy, General Motors
- Jürgen Olberding, Chief Operating Oﬃcer, DK Rus
Also in this issue:
- Israel – how the Silicon Wadi is becoming a future mobility hotspot
- Autonomous vehicle positioning tech – where are we?
- Is the auto industry doing enough about cyber security?
- A look inside the car factory of the future
- Diesel’s dirty image and the race to electriﬁcation
- What’s going on behind China’s truck market slowdown?
- Safety at the heart of smart truck tech
We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World