Monthly Briefing – September 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing

The September edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors

President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Alessandro Coda, CTO, European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA)

CTO, Danny Shapiro, Senior Director Automotive, Nvidia

Senior Director Automotive, Carla Bailo, President and CEO, Center for Automotive Research (CAR)

President and CEO, Rob Threlkeld, Global Manager Sustainable Energy, General Motors

Global Manager Sustainable Energy, General Motors Jürgen Olberding, Chief Operating Oﬃcer, DK Rus

Also in this issue:

Israel – how the Silicon Wadi is becoming a future mobility hotspot

Autonomous vehicle positioning tech – where are we?

Is the auto industry doing enough about cyber security?

A look inside the car factory of the future

Diesel’s dirty image and the race to electriﬁcation

What’s going on behind China’s truck market slowdown?

Safety at the heart of smart truck tech

We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl

Editor, Automotive World