Electric Mobility Magazine – March / April 2025

Electric Mobility Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of e-mobility

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.

In this issue:

IC-level consolidation expands the field of EV innovation

Can modular battery systems spur CV electrification?

Onshoring LFP raw materials could unlock affordable EVs

Ampere accentuates EV drive experience in Renault 5 E-Tech

Stellantis shifts Factorial solid-state closer to scale

Charger power modules can help secure the power grid

Mercedes: solar paint turns EVs into mobile power stations

Dynamic wireless charging advances from proofs to permits

Is modular thermal management critical for EV success?

SimScale: decentralised simulation accelerates EV innovation

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.