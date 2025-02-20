Electric Mobility Magazine – March / April 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.
In this issue:
- IC-level consolidation expands the field of EV innovation
- Can modular battery systems spur CV electrification?
- Onshoring LFP raw materials could unlock affordable EVs
- Ampere accentuates EV drive experience in Renault 5 E-Tech
- Stellantis shifts Factorial solid-state closer to scale
- Charger power modules can help secure the power grid
- Mercedes: solar paint turns EVs into mobile power stations
- Dynamic wireless charging advances from proofs to permits
- Is modular thermal management critical for EV success?
- SimScale: decentralised simulation accelerates EV innovation
