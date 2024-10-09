Automotive World Magazine – October 2024

In this issue:

Data

  • Global light vehicle sales forecast downgraded
  • Mercedes-Benz production forecast to 2028

Strategy

  • Daimler Truck appoints new CEO to helm its transformation
  • GM and Hyundai pursue peer support strategy
  • Volvo Group invests in AI trucking start-up
  • Stellantis confirms search underway for Tavares replacement
  • Finding balance: Renault/Nissan share buyback update
  • Mercedes ends Denza involvement with BYD
  • Honda accelerates its Chinese transformation

Brands

  • China to the rescue with Faraday’s new FX brand
  • Navistar attempts a turnaround as ‘International Motors’

Markets

  • The Chinese challenge—learnings from passenger vehicles
  • Thailand’s economic woes halve 2024 EV sales forecast
  • Europe calls for help as electric vehicle sales fall
  • Norway’s “historic” milestone: BEVs outnumber gasoline cars
  • Stellantis-Leapmotor JV enters Europe with cheap EVs

Legislation

  • Renault CEO says Euro auto isn’t ready for 2025 CO2 targets
  • US ups protection against ‘threats from foreign cars’
  • Decision time on EU’s China EV tariff

E-Mobility

  • Europe’s OEMs struggle with the realities of electrification
  • Volvo dilutes 100% EV by 2030 strategy to include hybrids
  • Cupra—and Europe—slow from electric to electrified
  • Volvo Trucks doubles the range of its FH Electric model
  • Quantumscape aims for solid-state in retail EVs before 2030
  • GM delays lithium mine investment until after US election
  • Japanese automakers make US$7bn push for battery production
  • Kia’s PBV programme: vans yes, but not as we have known them
  • Economics of BEV ownership is the new market battleground
  • BMW turns to AI for better EV batteries
  • Mitsubishi Fuso moves into EV battery recycling
  • Europe’s battery industry struggles with global overcapacity
  • Sweden declines to pull Northvolt out of financial tailspin
  • Could EV job creation keep IRA alive under Trump?
  • US awards US$3bn in projects to onshore battery supply chain

Autonomous    

  • California lawmakers divided on autonomous truck rules
  • ACEA’s roadmap for AVs emphasises global harmonisation
  • Trust and transparency lie at the heart of the AV roadmap
  • Mercedes-Benz upgrades its automated driving system to 95kph

Software-defined vehicle   

  • Cerence takes AI-voice assistant to trucks and 2-wheelers

Hydrogen

  • BMW and Toyota prepare for ‘an era of FCVs’
  • Ballard struggles with hydrogen long game
  • Hyundai partners with Skoda to develop hydrogen ecosystem
  • GM expands hydrogen play with new fuel cell plant in Detroit

Manufacturing 

  • Factory closures: is a battle erupting for the future of VW?
  • Volkswagen turns to investors to save Audi’s Brussels plant
  • New investments signal Stellantis’ multi-energy future in US
  • Stellantis issues four-week shutdown at Fiat 500e plant
  • VW moves labour negotiations forward amid strike threats
  • Brazil’s automotive industry turns to China
  • Politics across the border hit Mexico’s auto industry
  • JLR’s factory upgrades keep ICE, PHEV, and BEV options open
  • Stellantis faces strikes in Italy amid weakened production
  • Nissan: poor financials play out in production cutbacks

Safety  

  • BMW issues latest recalls amid ongoing battery defects
  • Stellantis recalls 1.2 million vehicles due to ABS fault

Materials

  • Politics aside, Rusal leads the charge on green aluminium

