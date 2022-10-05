Automotive World Magazine – October 2022

The push for a more sustainable transport ecosystem is gaining momentum but opinions remain divided on how best to realise it. This month we hear from Hyperion’s CEO who is passionate about the superiority of fuel cell technology. He’s in the minority, though, as most companies are putting the bulk of their resources into battery electric vehicles. In either case, the focus is increasingly looking beyond the tailpipe. Materials, processes, logistics—they all contribute to a vehicle’s eco-footprint. This month we hear from Fisker’s CEO about the company’s mission to create the world’s most sustainable car.

We also hear from DeepRoute.ai on autonomous vehicle progress in China and take a closer look at the new mobility prospects across North America.

In this issue: