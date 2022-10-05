Automotive World Magazine – October 2022

The push for a more sustainable transport ecosystem is gaining momentum but opinions remain divided on how best to realise it. This month we hear from Hyperion’s CEO who is passionate about the superiority of fuel cell technology. He’s in the minority, though, as most companies are putting the bulk of their resources into battery electric vehicles. In either case, the focus is increasingly looking beyond the tailpipe. Materials, processes, logistics—they all contribute to a vehicle’s eco-footprint. This month we hear from Fisker’s CEO about the company’s mission to create the world’s most sustainable car.
We also hear from DeepRoute.ai on autonomous vehicle progress in China and take a closer look at the new mobility prospects across North America.
In this issue:
- Fisker: creating the world’s most sustainable car
- What does California’s ICE ban mean for the US?
- Mexico’s vehicle manufacturing market could match China
- What is the ROI of fleet telematics?
- Hailing the net-zero revolution: taxi fleets harness electric and hydrogen power
- China’s regulatory environment fosters Level 4 AV innovation
- Flying high: could drones help address the delivery crisis?
- Cleaner cars need not mean more congestion cities
- Better AV performance in the last 50-feet is crucial
- Where is the US headed with its CASE journey?
- The science of fuel cells beats batteries, says Hyperion
- Mineral wealth is the key to Canadian EV sector’s success
- CHIPS Act could make the US a semiconductor powerhouse
- Automotive is on the verge of a quantum computing revolution
