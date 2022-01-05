Automotive World Magazine – January 2022

Automotive World Magazine – January 2022

Welcome to the January issue of Automotive World Magazine, which kicks off the new year with a deep dive into the forces shaping corporate strategies among mobility players. The pandemic dramatically rerouted roadmaps in 2020 and 2021 but the focus remains squarely on a connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) future.

In this time of rapid evolution and hefty investment demands, nobody can afford to read the trends incorrectly. This month we feature executives and industry watchers from across the transport ecosystem as they weigh in on where the industry is heading in 2022 and beyond. While pressing environmental concerns, supply chain constraints and labour shortages pose significant headwinds, the good news is that most executives are confident of profitable growth ahead.

In this issue:

  • The new mobility playbook: what will shape corporate strategies in 2022?
  • Software ‘reinventing’ how cars are built and used, says Stellantis
  • Will EV-ready homes supercharge zero-emission sales?
  • In connected car cockpits, power matters
  • Electric motorways will transform the haulage industry
  • What’s driving the net zero agenda for business transport?
  • Data is the new ‘oxygen’ to future mobility developments
  • The auto sector faces an ‘onslaught’ of functional safety certification requirements
  • Is range-extension the key to cracking electric trucks?
  • New silicon anode material to shake up electric vehicle market
  • Kodiak Robotics CEO on long-haul trucking’s autonomous future
  • Are zero-emission vehicles the right goal for delivery?
  • What’s the key to securing an EV funding prize?
  • Combustion engine-centric ecosystem must adapt to sustain EV surge

