Future Truck North America 2023

Our Future Truck North America online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of trucking.

Agenda

Accelerating the transition to zero-emission trucking

Date: Monday, 20th March 2023

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The transition to zero-emission (ZE) trucking has already begun, with battery electric and hydrogen vehicles leading the way. However, the market for ZE medium- and heavy-duty trucks in North America remains limited.

What targets are in place for road freight decarbonization in North America, and are we on track to meet them?

What’s the current size and composition of the ZE truck market in North America, and how must it evolve to meet decarbonization targets?

Which technologies will lead North America’s road freight decarbonization efforts over the next 30 years?

What are the main challenges to the mass adoption of ZE road freight technologies, and how can they be overcome?

In it for the long haul – the hydrogen ICE truck

Date: Tuesday, 21st March 2023

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Rather than a transition technology between diesel and electric trucks, the hydrogen ICE is gaining traction as a long-term solution that can expedite the road freight decarbonization journey, especially in the medium- and heavy-truck segments.

Is the hydrogen ICE a viable long-term solution for commercial vehicles?

Where does the hydrogen ICE fit in the regulatory landscape?

How does the hydrogen ICE stack up against fuel cell and battery electric alternatives?

What would it take to upgrade the refuelling infrastructure to accommodate the hydrogen ICE?

TCO and the electric truck

Date: Wednesday, 22nd March 2023

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The total cost of ownership (TCO) is the most critical factor when evaluating the investment of deploying a heavy-duty truck into a fleet. Therefore, complete transparency is required to help inform long-term purchasing decisions and encourage the transition to zero-emission road freight solutions.

How does the TCO of a heavy-duty electric truck differ from diesel ICE alternatives?

When will heavy-duty electric trucks become cheaper to own and operate than diesel equivalents?

What are truck manufacturers doing to help their customers evaluate long-term purchasing decisions?

How can the TCO of a heavy-duty electric truck be optimized to expedite the transition to zero-emission trucking?

The autonomous truck revolution

Date: Thursday, 23rd March 2023

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Autonomous trucks have already made their way onto North America’s roads, but numerous technological hurdles have pushed back the timeline for mass adoption. However, the fact remains that self-driving technology could revolutionize a sector that is critical to North America’s economy.

What are the main challenges to autonomous trucking, and how can they be overcome?

When and where will autonomous trucking be available at scale first in North America?

What infrastructure and services will autonomous trucks likely need, and how are stakeholders positioned to deliver them?

How will public acceptance and the regulatory landscape affect the mass adoption of autonomous trucks across North America?

Designing the truck of the future

Date: Friday, 24th March 2023

Time: 3pm UTC | 11am EST | 8am PST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Until now, the mechanical necessities of the internal combustion engine have limited the creativity of commercial vehicle designs. However, the move toward electrified and autonomous trucks could offer designers the freedom to pursue new concepts.