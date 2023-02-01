Future Mobility North America 2023

Our Future Mobility North America online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of mobility.

Registration for this online event will open shortly.

Join our mailing list for updates.

We’ll deliver this online event using Microsoft Teams. If you have any questions regarding participation, including knowledge partnerships or speaking opportunities, please drop us an email.

Agenda

Circularity and the electric vehicle battery

Date: Monday, 4th December 2023

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

As the global electric vehicle (EV) market continues to flourish, so will the demand for batteries and the materials used to create them. Therefore, stakeholders must employ circular economy strategies to avoid the significant natural resource challenges and supply chain risks that rapid growth will generate.

What are the primary materials used in creating EV batteries, and how do they rank in terms of cost, availability, and sustainability?

What is a circular economy, and how can its strategies be applied to EV batteries?

How can technology strengthen the EV supply chain and reduce natural resource requirements?

What strategies and business models are in place to encourage the reuse and recycling of EV batteries?

Next-generation electric vehicle motor trends

Date: Tuesday, 5th December 2023

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

As the electric vehicle (EV) continues to grow in popularity, key design challenges remain to increase driving range and reduce costs. At the heart of development efforts is the electric motor, which provides the torque that gives an EV unrivalled acceleration.

What are the key development trends for EV motors?

How can electric motor efficiency be optimized to improve the driving range of an EV?

How will electric motor strategy vary by vehicle segment?

Will the future of AC and DC motors remain tightly intertwined, or will one technology dominate the market?

UX and the future of mobility

Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The user experience (UX) is experiencing profound change in today’s automotive industry as numerous innovative technologies emerge. Failure to build a seamless and enjoyable UX will inevitably see products, and possibly even companies, fail.

How is increased connectivity reshaping the in-vehicle experience?

How can shared mobility be personalized to specific tastes and needs?

How can UX solutions accelerate electric vehicle mass adoption?

Can automakers and tech giants work together to create the ultimate user experience?

Achieving level 5

Date: Thursday, 7th December 2023

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

According to Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, software and autonomous driving will be the real auto industry game-changer, not vehicle electrification. He described the shift to electric vehicles as straightforward in comparison.

Where are we on the road to level 5 autonomous driving?

What are the main challenges to achieving level 5 autonomous driving, and how can they be overcome?

How safe is safe enough when it comes to autonomous driving?

How will the market for autonomous vehicles evolve over the next ten years and beyond?

Autonomous vehicle cyber security strategies

Date: Friday, 8th December 2023

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) utilize multiple sophisticated systems to transmit, receive, and interpret data to perceive their environment, make decisions, and ensure safety. However, this increased connectivity can make these vehicles vulnerable to malicious cyber-attacks.