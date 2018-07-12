Grasp the future of mobility

17-18 September 2019 @ The San Jose Marriott

Building on the success of our Connected Car California conference, M:bility | California is a two-day conference designed to help companies understand the future of mobility.

Learn

More than 50 experts will provide unique insight into the business models, technologies and trends that are shaping the future of mobility. Topics for 2019 include autonomous vehicle mapping and testing, artificial intelligence, connected vehicle networks, automotive data, automaker strategy, eMobility, urban mobility, mobility-as-a-service and the consumer of the future. We’ll close out the conference with a case study on the future of mobility in San Francisco.

Explore

Around 20 exhibitors will be on hand to help you explore the technology and services that are shaping the future of mobility.

Grow your network

More than 250 stakeholders attend our California conference, making it the perfect place to grow your professional network.

Here’s an overview of our 2018 delegates…

…by organization type

50% – Automakers

44% – Suppliers / Service Providers

2% – Government / Academia

2% – Media

2% – Other

…by job function

20% – Manager

19% – Director

17% – Software Developer

13% – Engineer

12% – C-Suite

11% – Other

3% – Marketing

2% – Analyst

2% – Media

1% – Consultant

