Zero emissions trucks need mass production for costs to fall

Eye-watering production costs for battery electric and fuel cell powertrains present a stark reality, writes Freddie Holmes

   December 4, 2020

Battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains are far more expensive than the conventional diesel engines used by most trucks today. It has held back the launch of either technology in any meaningful volumes, and many seek clarity as to when zero emissions variants will cost the same as a diesel truck.

Technology aside, a simple increase in manufacturing volumes will help to reduce overall production costs to a point where both become affordable alternatives. However, this is unlikely to happen for the best part of a decade.

That is the…

