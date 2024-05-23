Zeekr looks to the US for easy money

The US government does not want Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) undercutting US-produced EVs, especially not since the government has committed billions of dollars in subsidies through the Inflation Redaction Act to the EV sector. Hence the decision to increase the additional tariff on Chinese EVs from 25% levied by President Trump to 100%; this is on top of the standard 2.5% import tariff which the US levies on all light vehicle imports meaning US tariffs on Chinese EVs will soon be 102.5%. As Tesla supplies the US from its US factory, the only Chinese made EVs currently sold in the US are Polestars but as Polestar production is due to start at the Volvo plant in South Carolina later this year, the impact of tariffs on EVs from China will be limited in terms of revenue generated.