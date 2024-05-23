Zeekr looks to the US for easy money

Each major member of the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group now has undertaken an IPO in New York, with varying degrees of success. By Ian Henry

The US government does not want Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) undercutting US-produced EVs, especially not since the government has committed billions of dollars in subsidies through the Inflation Redaction Act to the EV sector. Hence the decision to increase the additional tariff on Chinese EVs from 25% levied by President Trump to 100%; this is on top of the standard 2.5% import tariff which the US levies on all light vehicle imports meaning US tariffs on Chinese EVs will soon be 102.5%. As Tesla supplies the US from its US factory, the only Chinese made EVs currently sold in the US are Polestars but as Polestar production is due to start at the Volvo plant in South Carolina later this year, the impact of tariffs on EVs from China will be limited in terms of revenue generated.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here