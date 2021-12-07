With V2X, CV interfaces could become all-seeing eyes

In the age of the connected vehicle, communication is everything. As a result, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication has become a source of great excitement within the industry, in that it could enable a future automotive internet of things (IoT) ecosystem. With V2X communication, cars, trucks and other vehicles can communicate with a great range of other data sources, each with their acronym: infrastructure (V2I), network (V2N), other vehicles (V2V), pedestrians (V2P), devices (V2D) and the grid (V2G).