With V2X, CV interfaces could become all-seeing eyes

V2X communication could transform safety and efficiency, but infrastructure upgrades are urgently needed. By Jacob Moreton

In the age of the connected vehicle, communication is everything. As a result, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication has become a source of great excitement within the industry, in that it could enable a future automotive internet of things (IoT) ecosystem. With V2X communication, cars, trucks and other vehicles can communicate with a great range of other data sources, each with their acronym: infrastructure (V2I), network (V2N), other vehicles (V2V), pedestrians (V2P), devices (V2D) and the grid (V2G).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here