With software-defined cars, UX and IxD shape brand DNA

With the industry focus turning from sheet metal to software, automotive manufacturers are rapidly repositioning themselves as technology and mobility companies. The digital revolution and the growing convergence of the consumer technology and automotive industries are rewriting the rulebook for vehicle design. Mastering that rapidly evolving relationship between human and machine requires a delicate touch.

It's one that Tim Smith has cultivated over the past 20 years and is currently using to help automotive companies prepare for future mobility. Founder and Director of design start-up UXIXD, he has spent more than two decades helping brands across numerous industries grow closer to their customers through impactful design. During this time, he has seen a dramatic evolution within the automotive space. “Ten years ago, the automotive industry and the technology industry were worlds apart but now they are colliding, and these century-old players are trying to reinvent themselves as technology companies,” Smith observes. “If automotive brands want to get closer to consumers through technology, then user experience (UX) and interaction design (IxD) are absolutely key.”