Will Stellantis’ corporate reset serve as an industry blueprint?

It’s official, a new mobility giant is on the way. After months of deliberation, FCA and PSA shareholders have overwhelmingly approved merger plans to create the new company Stellantis. Plans for this “new world leader in the automotive sector” were first announced back in December 2019. Final regulatory approval has since come in from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, and shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in support or the proposal, with 99% in favour. Stellantis will officially begin trading on the Euronext in Paris and on Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on 18 January 2021, following one day later on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is no average newcomer to the mobility stage. Stellantis draws on more than a century of experience from both its parents. It will become the third largest automaker in the world in terms of revenue, and the fourth largest as measured by volume. That gives it a solid base, but how will it fare from there?…