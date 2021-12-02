Will EV-ready homes supercharge zero-emission sales?

Automakers are rapidly expanding their electric vehicle (EV) line-ups and models now span a range of price points and performance metrics, but charging remains an obstacle. Most buyers know little or nothing about installing a home charger and many, particularly those in city centre multi-occupancy buildings, don’t even have the option. Others worry about a lack of charging at the workplace. The UK hopes to tackle these barriers with a new mandate requiring all new homes and buildings such as supermarkets and workplaces, as well as those undergoing major renovation and with more than ten parking spaces, to install EV charge points, starting from 2022.