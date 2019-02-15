Who really owns the electric vehicle customer?

As more drivers go electric, a diverse set of players are stepping into the industry and reconfiguring existing business models. By Betti Hunter

   February 15, 2019

Global uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased dramatically since 2010. In 2018, the global market passed the milestone of having over two million EVs registered. Norway is leading the way in EV adoption due to a combination of government subsidies and incentives such as free parking and toll exemption. China is making new-energy vehicles a priority, and EV purchases have soared in the USA.

Close
Close