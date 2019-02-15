Who really owns the electric vehicle customer?

Global uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased dramatically since 2010. In 2018, the global market passed the milestone of having over two million EVs registered. Norway is leading the way in EV adoption due to a combination of government subsidies and incentives such as free parking and toll exemption. China is making new-energy vehicles a priority, and EV purchases have soared in the USA.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference