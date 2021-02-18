What’s the future of electric vehicle charging infrastructure?

Calls for more electric vehicle (EV) charging points are growing louder. Automakers are rapidly expanding their EV line-ups and many governments are offering generous purchase incentives. The concern now is that there may not be sufficient charging infrastructure to support the growing fleet.

In Europe, a group of automakers, environmentalists and consumer groups recently petitioned the EU climate, transport, industry and energy commissioners to use this year’s revision of the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure law to require one million public charging points across the bloc by 2024. By the end of the decade, they want a legal requirement for three million charge points. “If we’re serious about global warming we need to go electric fast,” comments William Todts, Executive Director at Transport & Environment (T&E), one of the organisations behind the push. “To speed up the transition we need ubiquitous and easy charging not just in Norway and the Netherlands but all across Europe.”

And it’s not just Europe. Every market with EV ambitions recognises the need to add charging technology, but what type should they invest in? …