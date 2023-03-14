What’s shaping mobility investment strategy in 2023?

Strategic investment can prove big money makers, particularly within rapidly evolving new mobility segments. Technological advances and innovative new business models around sustainability, shared mobility and autonomous driving are attracting interest from institutions, venture capitalists (VCs), and high net worth individuals.

For Konstantin Sidorov, investment is not just a money maker, it’s also a passion. He was quick to see the potential of players like Spotify and Airbnb, but soon discovered that private investment was not enough; he wanted to organise a club of likeminded people. Enter the London Technology Club (LTC), a community for potential investors that want to learn more about technology and share knowledge and expertise. Today it boasts more than 100 members and has hubs in London and Dubai. “We try to show our members how technology disrupts one sector or another,” Sidorov tells Automotive World.

And mobility is a sector ripe for disruption. At the moment, it represents the second largest investment area for the LTC, following only fintech, and Sidorov believes it could soon take over the number one spot.